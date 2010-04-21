WJCL, WTGS produce local HD newscasts for Savannah with Broadcast Pix

WJCL and WTGS are using a Broadcast Pix Slate 5000 video production system to produce live local news in HD for the Savannah, GA, market. Last year, the stations were the first in the market to launch local news in HD.

WJCL, an ABC affiliate owned by New Vision Television, and WTGS, a FOX affiliate operated by New Vision through a local marketing agreement, share studios and resources for local news production. The facility produces four newscasts on weekdays. The stations simulcast a morning news show, WJCL broadcasts local news and WTGS offers a nightly newscast.

Slate 5000’s Fluent clip store and watch folders are used during newscasts, and a Yamaha audio mixer is slaved to the Slate 5000 switcher, so an audio-follow-video system can be employed. Graphics are built through ENPS and Vizrt systems, and most editing for the newscasts is done through a Quantel Newsbox.

The Slate system is tightly integrated into the file-based workflow of the station by using Mediamano asset management, Rhozet transcoding and Aspera FTP acceleration. The transcoding allows access to content from file-based sources such as syndicators and on-site Omneon servers.