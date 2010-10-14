WideOrbit Acquires VCI Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO: Media business software concern WideOrbit today announced its intent to acquire the Orion Business System assets of privately held VCI Solutions. VCI’s Orion is a sales and traffic software system for the broadcast and cable industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



WideOrbit said its software is used by more than 4,000 television stations, radio stations, cable networks, cable interconnects and digital out of home networks worldwide, managing more than $14 billion in annual advertising revenue. VCI clients include E! Entertainment, Comcast Sports, Univision, BET, NHL, CNBC, MSNBC, Granite, Freedom, Newport, Galavision and others.



Springfield, Mass.-based VCI named Robert Furlong CEO in May after the departure of Sarah Foss. The company was established 26 years ago by Lowell Putnam, who remained its chairman.



The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to the completion of customary agreements. Subject to these conditions, WideOrbit anticipates closing of the transaction by Nov. 1. -- Deborah D. McAdams