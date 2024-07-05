TV Tech's Weekly Product Wrap-Up

Missed any of our recent product news? Here is TV Tech's weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between July 1 and July 5. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday July 5, day by day back to our stories from Monday July 1.

Catalonia News Channel Deploys R&S PRISMON Multiviewer To Monitor IP, SDI Signals

Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals’ (3Cat’s) 24-hour news channel 3/24 Channel has deployed the Rohde & Schwarz R&SPRISMON multiviewer to monitor uncompressed IP feeds alongside SDI and NDI signals.

NBC Rises to the Tech Challenges of the 2024 Olympics

As we roll up to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, July 26-Aug. 11, NBC, the network has been working for nearly two years in both Paris and at the NBC Sports hub in Stamford, Conn., to ensure that everything has been pulled together, according to Darryl Jefferson, senior vice president of engineering and technology for NBC Olympics and Sports. HDR and ST 2110 are among the behind-the-scenes innovations.

Jackson Academy's Raider Network Delivers Captivating Broadcasts with Blackmagic Videohub

The backbone of their workflow includes a host of Blackmagic Design products, which have been instrumental in elevating the quality and capabilities of their broadcasts

Simplestream To Highlight Channel Studio Enhancements At IBC2024

Simplestream will demonstrate new features and enhancements to its Channel Studio and LiveStream Scheduler at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI convention center.

Ikegami To Make European Debut Of HDK-X500 HD Cameras System At IBC2024

Ikegami will introduce the HDK-X500 portable HD camera system to Europe at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI convention center.

EverPass Media Acquires UPshow

EverPass Media has acquired UPshow, a leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform, in a deal that will allow the NFL Sunday Ticket to be streamed at commercial bars, restaurants and other businesses for the first time ever.

Block by Block Integrates New and Legacy Production Equipment with IHSE

This user report describes who Block by Block Solutions successfully installed IHSE equipment with its client Blumhouse Productions.

Nebraska Public Media Relies on Imagine to Integrate Expanding Operations

This user report describes how Nebraska Public Media uses solutions from Imagine Communications to tie together its operations and make everything interoperable.

Art'istic Production Deploys Riedel’s' Simplylive Production Suite

Riedel Communications has announced that Art'istic Production, a French-based video production and live broadcasting services company, has chosen the Simplylive Production Suite.