Block by Block Integrates New and Legacy Production Equipment with IHSE

LOS ANGELES—Block by Block Solutions specializes in audiovisual solutions for unique postproduction environments. We offer turnkey services, from architectural drawings and consultations to installation, programming, and servicing, ensuring that every project meets our high standards.

Excellence isn’t just a platitude; it’s necessary in the high-stakes world of Hollywood production where millions of dollars are on the line and things move fast. The solutions we spec and install must be of the highest caliber, so we’re constantly on the lookout and evolving to ensure our clients’ systems are outfitted with the very best. In 2019, during an installation project for Blumhouse Productions, we decided to start using IHSE as a product standard for clients of Block by Block Solutions.

Integrating New Edit Bays

Blumhouse Productions is renowned for its prolific output in the horror and thriller genres and in recent years the company has been expanding its footprint to support that growth. They gutted former office space to add about 20 additional edit bays as well as upgrade their screening room, which serves as a multipurpose space for color correction and audio mixing.

This project presented some unique challenges, particularly the need to integrate new systems with the existing infrastructure. The main requirement was to create a seamless integration where new and old edit bays could be controlled locally and remotely, with full KVM functionality extending to their screening room.

The studio had an IHSE system that was installed about 10 years ago, running DaVinci Resolve for color correction and Avid Pro Tools for audio mixing. We realized these solutions were a testament of longevity and reliability, and IHSE is a great partner for building out solutions for our client’s unique demands.

IHSE stood out in two ways: Its support for legacy products and their direct connection with Pro Tools. IHSE enabled us to integrate the new and old systems, providing a seamless user experience. All it took was a firmware update on the old IHSE equipment to ensure compatibility and performance.

With a direct connection with Pro Tools, we were able to streamline operations significantly. This meant that Blumhouse could maintain their existing workflows without sacrificing any functionality—a crucial aspect for their operations.

Mission-Critical Reliability

IHSE has a reputation for engineering robust and reliable KVM solutions. In fact, the IHSE name is well-known in mission-critical applications such as air traffic control. While post-production isn’t life-critical, it does demand uninterrupted and flawless operation due to the significant costs and tight schedules.

In practical terms, the IHSE KVM system allowed for instantaneous switching between different edit bays and the screening room. This capability is essential in a fast-paced production environment where every second counts.

The IHSE system’s ability to handle multiple resolutions was another advantage. We had to accommodate both 1080p video signals and higher resolutions for different tasks within the same environment. Security was also a top priority as film piracy continues to escalate. IHSE KVM switches meet TPN (Trusted Partner Network) requirements, ensuring that all data and operations remain secure, which is vital for a studio handling high-value content.

IHSE’s support team was instrumental in helping us deploy, program, and troubleshoot the systems. The ease of integrating new technologies with a decade-old system was impressive and highlighted IHSE’s commitment to backward compatibility and long-term support. This not only saved Blumhouse money but also ensured continuity and reliability in their operations.

A few years into using the system, Blumhouse continues to benefit from the robust, flexible, and reliable IHSE solutions. They’re an indispensable part of their upgraded facilities and our ongoing service contract with them. The seamless integration and operational efficiency have significantly enhanced their production capabilities, allowing them to focus on what they do best—creating compelling content. What’s more, IHSE’s reliability, flexibility, and outstanding support have set a new standard for us.

David Dowling is the COO of Block by Block Solutions in Los Angeles. His background includes more than a decade of studio integration expertise. He can be reached at david@blockbyblocksolutions.com.

For more information, visit www.ihse.com.