Ikegami To Make European Debut Of HDK-X500 HD Cameras System At IBC2024

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami will introduce the HDK-X500 portable HD camera system to Europe at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI convention center.

“The HDK-X500 is designed for use across a wide spectrum of applications,” said Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist. “It can be configured easily for pedestal-mounted studio operation, tripod-based sports coverage and shoulder-mounted location production.

“At the front end are three latest-generation 2/3-inch CMOS sensors with a global shutter architecture, which enables the camera to capture natural images even in challenging situations. Still-frame replay of fast-moving objects, for example, is completely free from geometric distortion and there are no flash bands when the camera is capturing a strobe-illuminated stage or flash lighting from still cameras.”

The camera uses Ikegami’s latest-generation AXII digital processor and includes automatic optical correction of vignetting throughout the range of OVC-compatible B4 bayonet-mount zoom lenses. It also offers remote back focus adjustment, he said.

“Optimal control of interior or exterior ambient lighting is supported by the same neutral-density and color-compensation dual filter system used in our high-end cameras,” said Hochguertel. “The color-compensation filter wheel includes a free space to mount any desired effect filter or an additional optical low-pass filter, further reducing aliasing effects in difficult shooting conditions and especially helpful when shooting LED walls.”

The HDK-X500 fully conforms to ITU-R BT.2020 specifications, covering a wider area than the conventional BT.709 color space for HD. Combined with the wide dynamic range of the camera’s new CMOS sensors, ITU-R BT.2020 support enables HDR images to be produced using pre-installed HLG (hybrid log gamma) opto-electronic transfer function, which conforms to ITU-R BT.2100, the company said.

Other opto-electronic transfer functions, such as PQ and S-LOG, are available as options, it said.

The camera offers a horizontal resolution of 1,000 TVL (typical center resolution at 5% modulation), 62dB typical signal-to-noise ratio and F12 sensitivity (1080/50p). It is also capable of high frame rate capture at 2x speed (1080i at 100 Hz) or low-frame-rate capture (1080p/23.98, 25, 29.97), both as software license options, the company said.

Options include a variety of monocular and studio viewfinders, remote camera controllers, a 4K UHD upscaler and SMPTE ST-2110 interface for the BSX-100 base station, it said.

See Ikegami at IBC2024 Stand 12.A31.