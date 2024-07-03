Jackson Academy's Raider Network Delivers Captivating Broadcasts with Blackmagic Videohub

One of the country’s largest high school broadcasting platforms uses Blackmagic Videohub Router at the center of its workflows in a 35-foot production truck.

JACKSON, Miss.—With a legacy of excellence and innovation, Jackson Academy’s Raider Network has become one of the largest and most influential high school broadcasting platforms in the nation.

We use a 35-foot production truck for broadcasting sporting events as well as band performances, school plays, choir competitions, and various other on- and off-campus events. Equipped with more than 15 cameras, 12 channels of instant replay, 48 channels of high-quality digital audio, and three channels of professional-level graphics, the truck ensures that every moment, every play, and every cheer is captured with precision, delivering an unforgettable experience for both the live audience and viewers at home.

Simplified Management

The backbone of our workflow includes a host of Blackmagic Design products, which have been instrumental in elevating the quality and capabilities of our broadcasts. The Blackmagic Videohub router—a pivotal component that simplifies our video stream management—is at the heart of our operations. This robust router handles video streams of all frame rates and sizes, seamlessly routing them to nearly every piece of equipment in our state-of-the-art broadcast truck. With 25 outputs connected to our ATEM Constellation 8K live production switcher, we enjoy unparalleled flexibility, enabling us to produce a wide range of content.

The router’s built-in fiber cards are a game-changer, allowing us to transmit video signals over miles via single-mode fiber optic cable. This ensures we can cover events regardless of location on campus. Our custom-made breakout boxes simplify signal flow management, making it incredibly easy to route video signals anywhere we need with just a click.

Integration with third-party software elevates our control over the Videohub, enabling us to manage routing both on site and remotely. This feature is particularly beneficial for offsite productions, ensuring we maintain seamless operations regardless of our physical location. Nearly all video signals pass through the router, which efficiently handles both video and audio, directing them precisely where needed and providing our production team with exceptional flexibility.

The Videohub also connects to three frame syncs, our Blackmagic Mini Converter SDI Distribution, the truck’s exterior patch panel, Blackmagic HyperDeck and HyperDeck Mini broadcast recorders, streaming computers, and more. This extensive connectivity allows us to maintain a versatile and adaptable production environment, ensuring that all our broadcasting needs are met efficiently.

NextGen Diverse Talent

With the Blackmagic Videohub router at the core of our setup, we are equipped to deliver high-quality, professional broadcasts that showcase the diverse talents and events at our school.

Jackson Academy’s Raider Network doesn’t just pursue broadcasting excellence but is also committed to nurturing the talents of the next generation, allowing broadcast students to run cameras, conduct replays, operate the scoreboard, serve as parabolic mic operators, and more.

It’s a journey that extends far beyond the realm of high school, equipping students with essential life skills and giving them a glimpse into the world of high-stress, live broadcasting. The Videohub, and all other Blackmagic Design gear, not only provides us with unparalleled quality and flexibility for our broadcasts but is easy to use and fast to learn, so even our students can use it.

Our awe-inspiring setup wouldn’t be possible without the cutting-edge technology that underpins the Raider Network’s operations. Blackmagic Design’s products ensure that Raider Network offers an immersive experience for its audiences like no other. l

Josh Hinkle is a graduate of the Jackson Academy Class of 2015 and Ole Miss (2019) and served on the Ole Miss production crew in conjunction with the SEC Network. He can be reached at joshhinkle4@gmail.com.

For additional information, contact Blackmagic Design at 408-954-0500 or visit www.blackmagicdesign.com.