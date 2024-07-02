Simplestream To Highlight Channel Studio Enhancements At IBC2024

LONDON—Simplestream will demonstrate new features and enhancements to its Channel Studio and LiveStream Scheduler at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16, at the Amsterdam RAI convention center.

The company also will spotlight its technology partnership with the Freely live and on-demand service delivered to U.K. households by the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV. The company has onboarded several channels onto the Everyone TV-run Freely platform, expanding its live streaming capabilities, the company said.

Onboarding channels is straightforward thanks to a smooth end-to-end workflow, which includes:

The acquisition of channels from various sources in multiple formats,

Encoding and normalization,

Packaging into DVB-DASH format to meet technical delivery specifications,

Implementation of the channel’s own tags,

Application of the content delivery network (CDN) as standard.

The company’s focus at the show on Channel Studio, a live, linear channel creation and distribution solution, will feature the product’s ability to allow operators to combine VOD assets and livestreams as a part of the same playlist scheduled for distribution on multiple platforms. Users can add live event placeholders for the scheduler to identify, swapping to a live input as part of the regular channel programming, it said.

Once the playlist is filled with the desired content for a regular 24-hour slot, the published playlist is automatically syndicated to AWS Elemental MediaTailor to be assembled into a functioning virtual channel while also connecting the scheduled live events within Simplestream’s Media Manager cloud-based online video platform. Optional server-side ad insertion (SSAI) enables operators to serve unique ads to each user, it said.

The company will also show Livestream Scheduler, its cloud application that enables platform owners of any size to bring multiple event data management capabilities under one roof. The company has enhanced Livestream Scheduler to distribute live events seamlessly across digital platforms.

See Simplestream at IBC2024 Stand 5.G60.

