WBD, Charter Ink Early Renewal for Distribution Deal That Adds Free Streaming Services

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn.— Warner Bros. Discovery and Charter Communications have concluded an early renewal to their distribution deal that the companies said will re-imagine the future of video by fully integrating linear video and streaming services.

The agreement provides the premium service of Max (Ad Lite), including all HBO and Max content, as well as Discovery+, across all Spectrum TV Select packages at no extra charge to customers.

“This innovative partnership with Charter recognizes the value of our linear content and the investments we’ve made in premium original programming, sports and news, while also significantly expanding the distribution of Max’s ad-supported service to Spectrum’s millions of Select customers,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. “We did this agreement together nearly a year early to set a framework for the future and to provide more consumers access to our unparalleled content offering while giving the industry more resilience as it evolves. We are pleased this achieves each of our company’s objectives.”

Charter said that the addition of Max and Discovery+ represents a game-changer for Spectrum’s bundle proposition, which will offer nearly $60 per month of retail DTC value included when added to Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+ and Vix.

"This strategic relationship with WBD further evolves the linear and broadband video distribution model and supports Spectrum’s efforts to provide flexible packages, whether through hybrid linear-DTC full video relationships, smaller video packages with DTC add-ons, or a suite of a-la-carte or bundled DTC options for broadband customers," said Chris Winfrey, president and CEO, Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. "The inclusion of the ad-supported version of Max and Discovery+ in our most popular packages at no additional cost ensures we provide the most value to our customers, particularly when combined with the utility of Xumo, which seamlessly integrates live linear, DVR and VOD, DTC, and SVOD content with unified search and discovery for the best overall customer experience. WBD’s creativity and commitment to a healthier video ecosystem further enables us to deliver on our core principles to create value and choice for customers."

This long-term agreement also extends Spectrum’s carriage of WBD’s linear network portfolio, including TNT, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, TBS, Adult Swim and Investigation Discovery.

The deal also establishes Max as a "preferred partner" for Spectrum when marketing and selling DTC apps and bundles to broadband subscribers. Spectrum plans for a full deployment of its DTC distribution to broadband customers in 2025, following the 2024 deployment of its DTC inclusion and upgrade offers. Spectrum’s DTC distribution plan will include separate pricing, packaging and billing capabilities for DTC video services to broadband customers, Charter said.