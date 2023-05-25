ViX’s Premium Tier Joins Roku’s Subscription Channel Lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and TelevisaUnivision have inked a deal to make ViX’s premium tier part of Roku’s lineup of Premium Subscriptions.

The premium tier of the global streaming service features an extensive library of content originally produced in Spanish, across an large variety of genres and formats including movies, series, novelas, reality, musical tentpoles, live news, and sports.

As a result of the agreement to expand the distribution of ViX’s premium tier, the subscription service is now available to all Roku users in the U.S. for $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year with a seven-day free trial.

“It’s never been easier for Roku users to find the premium content they want, and we're thrilled to connect millions of streamers with ViX’s unparalleled offering of Spanish-language entertainment and sports programming as a Premium Subscription,” said Randy Ahn, head of monetization and subscriptions, Roku. “We look forward to harnessing the multitude of integrated discovery experiences unique to Roku to help introduce ViX to new audiences.”

“ViX continues to drive continued momentum with steadfast demand from viewers, and we’re pleased to further expand its footprint on Roku by joining its Premium Subscriptions lineup, enabling ViX to unlock new audiences through The Roku Channel and be top of mind with viewers through the integrated discovery experiences unique to the Roku platform,” said Adam Waltuch, executive vice president of global distribution and streaming partnerships at TelevisaUnivision.

In Roku's Sports experience, subscribers will find over 7,000 hours of live sports games from top leagues, including Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League, Liga Argentina, Brasilerao, and Liga Colombiana, and other conference league matches, aggregated with other premium live sports available on Roku.

ViX Premium is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. to offer fans coverage of these games.

Users who subscribe to the service through Premium Subscriptions can also access over 20,000 hours of entertainment content, including over 70 ViX Original series and movies such as “María Felix, La Doña,” a biopic about the beloved Mexican actress and singer Maria Felix, and “La Mujer del Diablo,” a story of unrequited love and the lengths some will go for revenge.