TSL Debuts X-Connect IP Routing Control System at IBC 2022

AMSTERDAM—As using COTS equipment to route IP media continues to gain momentum as the standard in the broadcast market, TSL has launched X-Connect, an easy-to-use and cost-efficient IP routing software and hardware solution, at IBC2022 (opens in new tab) ..

X-Connect includes a control layer, a user interface and also a control processor to make IP routing more accessible to the industry as it transitions to an IP workflow. To showcase the technology, TSL will have the new X-Connect set-up with hardware devices from several leading industry manufacturers at its stand (Stand 10.B41) during IBC2022 between Sept. 9 to 12.

X-Connect is a control layer that ensures all the individual pieces of a broadcaster’s audio and video kit can easily be found, launched and managed across a network that is utilizing IP media routing. The simple-to-use software can be added into any existing infrastructure as it utilizes NMOS and is vendor agnostic, making it compatible with virtually all media devices, the company said.

X-Connect marries TSL’s virtual control processor, the GTP-V1, which creates a virtual router and enables it to be connected to a control layer, such as TSL’s TallyMan. It can then be managed by the user through TSL’s renowned Virtual Panels or a range of hardware control panels, for a simplified, easy-to-use solution for IP media routing.

From an operator and engineering point of view, X-Connect resembles the workflow of the more common baseband router, but instead it uses IP technology. This provides a great benefit to those that have not yet been fully trained using IP routing or are in the early stages of deploying a fully IP-workflow, the company said.

“As the transition to IP gains pace, it is important that customers at all levels, including small to large broadcasters, have the options to choose open, cost-effective solutions that allow them to leverage the benefits of IP and COTS equipment without having to commit to the costs associated with a full infrastructure overhaul,” says Tom Pollard, control product manager, TSL. “X-Connect also allows a broadcaster to scale the system, when ready, providing a quality solution for now and into the future.”

With the ability to add X-Connect to its pre-existing hardware media devices, it is vendor agnostic, NMOS and cost-effective. Customers both in broadcast and beyond, including a multitude of AV applications such as corporate, HoW and sports environments can benefit from improved communication and faster content distribution among its infrastructure.

TSL’s X-Connect IP Routing solution is scheduled to be available by the end of the year.