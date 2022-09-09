TSL Debuts X-Connect IP Routing Control System at IBC 2022
TSL’s latest solution provides simplified, cost-effective IP media control
AMSTERDAM—As using COTS equipment to route IP media continues to gain momentum as the standard in the broadcast market, TSL has launched X-Connect, an easy-to-use and cost-efficient IP routing software and hardware solution, at IBC2022 (opens in new tab) ..
X-Connect includes a control layer, a user interface and also a control processor to make IP routing more accessible to the industry as it transitions to an IP workflow. To showcase the technology, TSL will have the new X-Connect set-up with hardware devices from several leading industry manufacturers at its stand (Stand 10.B41) during IBC2022 between Sept. 9 to 12.
X-Connect is a control layer that ensures all the individual pieces of a broadcaster’s audio and video kit can easily be found, launched and managed across a network that is utilizing IP media routing. The simple-to-use software can be added into any existing infrastructure as it utilizes NMOS and is vendor agnostic, making it compatible with virtually all media devices, the company said.
X-Connect marries TSL’s virtual control processor, the GTP-V1, which creates a virtual router and enables it to be connected to a control layer, such as TSL’s TallyMan. It can then be managed by the user through TSL’s renowned Virtual Panels or a range of hardware control panels, for a simplified, easy-to-use solution for IP media routing.
From an operator and engineering point of view, X-Connect resembles the workflow of the more common baseband router, but instead it uses IP technology. This provides a great benefit to those that have not yet been fully trained using IP routing or are in the early stages of deploying a fully IP-workflow, the company said.
“As the transition to IP gains pace, it is important that customers at all levels, including small to large broadcasters, have the options to choose open, cost-effective solutions that allow them to leverage the benefits of IP and COTS equipment without having to commit to the costs associated with a full infrastructure overhaul,” says Tom Pollard, control product manager, TSL. “X-Connect also allows a broadcaster to scale the system, when ready, providing a quality solution for now and into the future.”
With the ability to add X-Connect to its pre-existing hardware media devices, it is vendor agnostic, NMOS and cost-effective. Customers both in broadcast and beyond, including a multitude of AV applications such as corporate, HoW and sports environments can benefit from improved communication and faster content distribution among its infrastructure.
TSL’s X-Connect IP Routing solution is scheduled to be available by the end of the year.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.