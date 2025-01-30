TNT Sports, Max To Launch NASCAR Driver Cam & Audio Experience

ATLANTA—TNT Sports is launching a new NASCAR Driver Cam experience exclusively on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service that will offer motorsports fans in-car HD visuals, audio, replays and a wide variety of data and other information.

Launching with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray this Sunday, Feb. 2, NASCAR Driver Cam on Max will offer users the most comprehensive access inside each driver’s car on up to 40 drivers each race. It will feature a layered audio mix of scanner team radios and ambient car noise, all synced up with a 1080p Driver Cam feed on supported devices.

At launch, fans will be able to choose between individual Driver Cams or two pre-set Multiview stream options featuring four drivers each, chosen based on the most compelling matchups and storylines each week.

B/R Racing’s X and Instagram platforms will also run a weekly poll for fans to vote on the four drivers to be featured in a special “Fan Selected” Multiview stream on Max.

The new feature is part of a new seven-year multimedia rights agreement between TNT Sports and NASCAR. Additionally, truTV and Max will exclusively present the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying sessions each season.

The new agreement also includes expansive highlights rights for Bleacher Report’s digital and social platforms, including B/R Racing as a dedicated content destination for NASCAR fans. The deal continues TNT Sports’ 32-year relationship with NASCAR, a collaboration that began in 1983.

In terms of the new in-car experience, each individual driver stream will have integrated live stats—stage, lap number, position and race status—along with telemetry data including speed, RPM, gear, and more. Users will be able to pause, rewind and fast forward live video as well, and a replay of each individual driver stream will be available following each race.

On race days, the NASCAR Driver Cams along with the featured and fan-selected Multiviews will all be available to stream within the B/R Sports section on Max. Users can find all NASCAR Driver Cam on Max live content on the upcoming schedule here.

NASCAR Driver Cam on Max will be available for all drivers across all 38 race weekends of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including the Daytona 500, all seeding races for and each race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Tournament and the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

TNT Sports’ networks will exclusively present the inaugural in-season tournament, starting with Atlanta’s Night Race on Saturday, June 28, followed by four consecutive Sundays of adrenaline-pumping race action: July 6 in Chicago; July 13 in Sonoma; July 20 in Dover; and July 27 in Indianapolis. All races will also simulcast on Max.