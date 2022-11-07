The Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches Annual Year-End Giving Campaign

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual year-end giving campaign. The appeal asks for tax-deductible donations to provide financial assistance to people in broadcasting whose lives have been shattered by debilitating illness, accident, or catastrophe.

“Our grantees are your colleagues,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “They are hard-working men and women who through no fault of their own need our help. Requests for aid continue to increase every year. We cannot turn our backs on those in our industry who need our help.”

This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award close to $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants. Since 2017, monthly grants have increased 70% and more than 600 emergency grants have been awarded. Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need.

(Image credit: Broadcasters Foundation of America)

(opens in new tab)

“Disaster often strikes without notice and extreme circumstances can deplete a life’s savings quickly,” stated Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors. “We need everyone in radio and TV to spread the word about the Foundation’s charitable mission across their station and company, in case they or someone they know needs our help.”