Terrible Herbst Motorsports Deploys Marshall Mini 4K Camera for Offroad Livestreaming

LAS VEGAS—Terrible Herbst Motorsports director of media and aerial production Bryan Moore has deployed the Marshall Electronics CV574 miniature 4K UHD POV camera for off-road livestreaming to deliver clear, richly colored accurate video of races.

For years, Moore and his team relied on other cameras, but they recently transitioned to the Marshall CV574.

“The CV574 offers a level of reliability and quality that our previous cameras could not achieve,” Moore said. “The Marshall cameras, with their built-in encoders and wide-angle 4K lenses, allow for high-definition streaming without the need for additional hardware, making the system more efficient. The biggest standout for us is the internal encoder. It simplifies our setup while providing top-tier quality. The cameras can withstand extreme heat—up to 160 degrees—and don’t overheat, a crucial factor in desert environments.”

Besides the Marshall miniature 4K cameras, Moore’s team is leveraging the Starlink satellite network to livestream off-road races, a feat previously considered nearly impossible due to the extreme conditions.

“People don’t realize we’re taking a truck going 140 miles per hour through four-foot bumps in the desert and sending a high-definition signal to space and back within three seconds,” Moore said. “This technological leap allows for seamless live feeds, bringing viewers closer to the action in real time—something that was previously unattainable in such rugged environments.”

Moore also integrates this technology into the trophy trucks that Terrible Herbst manufactures. “With Marshall’s advanced capabilities, we’re developing a package that we can offer with our trucks, giving customers the ability to capture this level of quality and production directly from their vehicles.”

Several major racing organizations, including offshore boat races, the Finke Desert Race in Australia, and the Dakar Rally, have taken note of Moore’s application of the technology. “This is a whole new market, and the demand is growing,” Moore said. “We’ve already sold four more trucks just based on the livestream feeds alone.”

The CV574 network streaming POV camera is built around a Sony UHD sensor with over 8.46 million pixels. The miniature CV574 delivers 4K UHD video performance via HDMI and Ethernet IP interface supporting NDI HX3, SRT and HEVC codecs from a durable aluminum alloy build with rear I/O protection wings. The UHD Sony sensor offers crystal clear, rich color-accurate video with improved low-light sensitivity, refined remote adjust capability and flexible interchangeable lenses, Marshall said.

