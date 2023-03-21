Marshall Electronics To Unveil Four New Small Cameras With Latest NDI Support

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics will feature four new camera models with the latest NDI codecs at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The CV570/CV574 Miniature Cameras and CV370/CV374 Compact Cameras all feature low-latency NDI|HX3 streaming as well as standard IP (HEVC) encoding with SRT. They also offer a simultaneous HDMI output for traditional workflows, the company said.

“Marshall looks forward to introducing four new POV cameras at this year’s NAB show,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall Electronics. “NDI has been a great success for Marshall with a variety of options from which to choose, including zoom and full PTZ models. Adding NDI|HX3 and IP to our miniature POV camera line was inevitable and doing so with high-end UHD sensors is a very exciting development.”

The CV570-ND3 miniature and CV370-ND3 compact NDI|HX3 cameras both use a new Sony HD sensor. They support resolutions of up to 1920x1080 (progressive), 1920x1080i (interlaced) and 1280x720p. The cameras support interchangeable lenses, multiple broadcast framerates and remote adjustability. They have durable bodies made of lightweight aluminum alloy with rear I/O protection wings, it said.

The CV574-ND3 miniature and CV374-ND3 compact NDI|HX3 cameras both contain the same features but use a new Sony 4K (UHD) sensor. All four can be set to NDI|HX3, NDI|HX2 or standard IP relying on H.265 and SRT.

The CV570 (HD) and CV574 (UHD) use a miniature M12 lens mount. They are 2 inches x 2 inches x 3.5 inches. The CV370 (HD) and CV374 (UHD) use a slightly larger aluminum alloy body with CS/C lens mount, it said.

The new NDI|HX3 format requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX2 but much less than is required for full-NDI. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as full-NDI at less than 100ms end-to-end and has video quality performance closer to premium full-NDI lossless video quality, it said.

The cameras are scheduled to ship after the NAB Show.

See Marshall Electronics in NAB Show booth C5520.