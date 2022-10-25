TelevisaUnivision to Use Nielsen ONE for Cross-Platform Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that TelevisaUnivision has signed a multi-year agreement to use Nielsen ONE, the company's cross-platform measurement solution to be released in December.

The new agreement commences in January 2023.

As part of the deal, TelevisaUnivision will utilize the full suite of solutions under Nielsen ONE, along with Nielsen Marketing Cloud, and Gracenote's Advanced Discovery suite.

The deal involves products for both measurement and advanced planning across TelevisaUnivision's national, digital, local and audio affiliates as well as its streaming service, ViX, the companies said.

"As an early adopter of Nielsen ONE, we are excited for TelevisaUnivision to truly unlock the power of representative, cross-media measurement and optimization with advanced audiences to support their growth," said David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen. "We're committed to delivering solutions that provide a consistent, comparable and deduplicated view into audience and content consumption, with inclusion and representation at its core."

"As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, we're focused on unlocking more value for brands to reach, engage and delight our Spanish-speaking audiences across our streaming, digital, and linear TV offerings," said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. "Nielsen has long been a trusted source of audience measurement and continues to innovate as the industry evolves. As we continue to expand our portfolio across platforms and new geographies, we're excited to work with Nielsen to help build the next generation of media measurement that is representative of audiences everywhere."

Nielsen's audience-first measurement uses big data along with persons-level panels to capture and report audiences. Using Nielsen's cross-platform solutions, TelevisaUnivision will be able to see campaign metrics and content usage across all screens and devices, enabling them to better understand viewer behaviors and optimize campaigns for advertisers to drive business outcomes, Nielsen said.

The companies also noted that the addition of Gracenote Advanced Discovery in the deal will help TelevisaUnivision power a more personalized discovery experience of their content and drive deeper viewer engagement with shows and programs on TelevisaUnivision's platforms.