TelevisaUnivision Taps LTN for IP-Based Distribution

Video transport solution provider LTN has announced that it is working with TelevisaUnivision to help the Spanish-language media giant migrate to IP-based video distribution.

The two companies said that the long-term agreement to deploy LTN’s fully managed, IP-based transmission solution, LTN Wave will provide TelevisaUnivision with greater flexibility, scale, and intelligence in live video distribution.

As part of the deal, TelevisaUnivision will utilize LTN Wave to deliver its full portfolio of 17 broadcast networks and cable channels via IP-based distribution, bringing a broad array of high quality live news, sports, and entertainment content to millions of viewers across the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. TelevisaUnivision serves approximately 60% of Spanish language linear viewership across US and Mexican markets and provides the largest dedicated Spanish language streaming service in the world, ViX.

Using LTN Wave, TelevisaUnivision will be able to ensure the seamless delivery of high value channels with over 260 drops to local affiliate stations and MVPDs, while supporting distribution across OTT, FAST, and other digital platforms, the companies said.

“TelevisaUnivision has always pioneered emerging technologies to fuel long-term business objectives and better serve our growing audience,” said Ralf Jacob, executive vice president, global broadcast engineering at TelevisaUnivison. “We’ve driven a number of IP-first initiatives across our organization to power more creativity and unlock more intelligent media distribution capabilities. LTN is a trusted leader and innovator in the shift to more flexible IP-based options, and we’re excited to embark on our next phase of growth with a future-ready IP technology roadmap.”

LTN said that its proprietary, multicast-enabled network, LTN Wave provides unique possibilities to manage business policy based workflows like content replacement and blackout management all while realizing cost efficiencies as an alternative to satellite distribution. Through the transition from satellite to IP-based transmission, LTN provides TelevisaUnivision with SLA-backed ultra low latency delivery supported by end-to-end management to de-risk migration while streamlining operational and support workflows. As part of the transition, TelevisaUnivision can explore a range of advanced capabilities including content replacement, ad enablement, blackout and rights management directly within the LTN network, fueling a host of new revenue opportunities and greater business agility, the companies reported.

The deal builds on the two companies’ existing partnership to customize and deliver thousands of live sports events via LTN Arc for the fast-growing ViX streaming service and will allow TelevisaUnivision to embrace IP-first workflows to drive greater flexibility and scale in live video distribution.

“Major global media companies are realizing that fully managed, IP-based transmission has arrived — and the time to shift is now,” said Chris Myers, executive vice president, chief revenue officer, LTN. “With the right partner, moving onto IP is a flexible, seamless transition that provides the necessary foundations to boost revenues and reach new audiences in a constantly evolving market. TelevisaUnivision is one of the most well-renowned media leaders in the world, and we’re excited to continue helping it embrace an IP-centric future that fuels business success.”