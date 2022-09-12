TelevisaUnivision Appoints Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer President of U.S. Networks
Meyer steps into his new role after 10+ years at Univision
MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision has appointed Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer president of the company’s U.S. Networks.
Based in Miami, Meyer will report directly to CEO Wade Davis, and will lead the expansion and continued transformation of the company's U.S. Television Networks.
“I am excited and energized for what’s to come under Nacho’s leadership and guidance,” said Davis. “Throughout his career at the company, Nacho has helped to cement Univision as a key partner to the entertainment, and Latin music ecosystem, super-serving audiences, building business opportunities, bringing to life today’s best productions, with the biggest artists and tomorrow’s rising stars across the record-setting network TV properties, adrenaline-fueled events, and fast-growing digital platforms.”
With more than 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Meyer has a proven track record in starting and operating growth initiatives, driving innovation, and business development.
Meyer steps into his new role after 10+ years at Univision. Most recently, he led the Music and Non-Scripted Entertainment division at TelevisaUnivision, driving the group’s global strategy. He managed unscripted programming, including award-winning, primetime music award tentpoles (Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, Latin GRAMMY®), reality shows and specials, and he developed business opportunities. Meyer also led the strategic business efforts for the Music, Music Publishing, Sound Design team and artist development in the U.S., the Talent Commercialization and Licensing business units, and the Music and Sound Design team for the Networks and Studio.
