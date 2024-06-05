Tegna Names Micah Malloy President and GM at News Center Maine

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has named Micah Malloy president and general manager at WCSH and WLBZ, Tegna’s NBC affiliates serving Portland and Bangor, Maine, effective June 10. Together, these stations operate on a statewide basis as News Center Maine.

In this role, Malloy will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers. Malloy will replace Brian Cliffe, who is retiring after 42 years in the broadcasting business, the last 34 in Maine.

“Micah’s professional track record makes him the perfect choice to lead the News Center Maine team,” said Paul Trelstad, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “As a leader who epitomizes the stations’ service mantra, ‘Doing Good Together,’ Micah has worked side-by-side with his colleagues to make great things happen in Portland and Bangor. As a fourth-generation Mainer, Micah has a priceless sensibility as he continues to serve the community and lead the stations.”

Malloy has been with the Maine stations for eleven years, most recently as director of sales, a position he’s held since 2016. Previously he was local sales manager from 2013-2016. As a sales leader, Malloy successfully led the sales team to energize the local economy by connecting News Center Maine consumers with the products and services they want and need.

Malloy’s extensive career in marketing and media includes sales management roles at Time Warner Cable in Maine and at radio stations in both Portland and Bangor. He also served as marketing director for one of Maine’s largest automotive groups.

Malloy is a graduate of the Tegna Executive Leadership Program and has attended both Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts and the University of Maine, Orono.