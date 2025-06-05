Tamara Saunders Joins Dalet as Chief Financial Officer

PARIS—Media technology provider Dalet has added Tamara Saunders, a 30-year veteran of enterprise technology and financial strategy, as its chief financial officer.

Saunders will lead Dalet’s global financial operations with responsibilities in such critical areas as financial planning, risk management and organizational development, the company said. She’ll also serve as a liaison with the company’s board.

“In today’s fast-evolving industry, financial leadership is not just about numbers, it’s about creating frameworks that enable agility and innovation,” Saunders said in a statement. “I am excited to join Dalet at such a pivotal time in its growth. The opportunity to collaborate across disciplines as we drive value for our customers and continue building a strong foundation for the future is deeply inspiring.”

Saunders’ career experience includes leadership roles in global technology companies, Dalet said, with extensive experience guiding financial strategies in high-growth, international environments. Her ability to build cohesive, results-driven teams and align operations with corporate goals has earned her a reputation as a forward-looking, strategic leader, according to the company.

“Tamara brings a wealth of financial expertise, operational insight and a proven record in driving transformation across complex organizations,” Dalet CEO Santiago Solanas said. “She embodies the modern CFO, playing a pivotal role in shaping strategy, fostering collaboration and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. We are thrilled to have her join Dalet’s executive team as we continue our focus on innovation, customer success and operational excellence.”

Her appointment reinforces Dalet's commitment to assembling a leadership team equipped to navigate the evolving media technology landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities, the company said.