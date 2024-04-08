Santiago Solanas Appointed CEO of Dalet

PARIS— Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, has hired Santiago Solanas as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Carl Farrell, who will remain on Dalet's board.

Solanas has a 30-year career at leading technology firms, including Cisco, Sage, Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft and is the former CEO of PE-backed Grupo Primavera, where he spearheaded the acquisition, integration, and acceleration of 15 companies, transforming the business into the leading business management software platform in Iberia, before its combination with Cegid, a PE-backed global provider of cloud business management solutions for finance, human resources, CPA’s, retail, and entrepreneurial sectors.

“Santiago’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Dalet,” says Christian Heim, Chairman of the Board, Dalet, and Partner at Long Path Partners (“LPP”). LPP led the take-private of Dalet in 2020 and is the Company’s controlling shareholder. “His exemplary track record of driving transformational growth and execution is a powerful complement to Dalet’s rich history of innovation and category-leading solutions. We are eager to support Dalet under Santiago’s leadership to the benefit of our valued customers, employees and all stakeholders alike.”

“As cloud and AI continue to disrupt and accelerate the industry into new territory, I am very excited to leverage Dalet’s 34-year heritage, extensive industry expertise, and position as a trusted advisor,” says Solanas. “I am passionate about establishing new standards in innovation, customer success, and execution while championing the values of inclusive leadership.”

In addition to his role as CEO, Solanas will also be a Dalet investor and Board member.