Swiss Broadcaster Adds Studers



BERNE, SWITZERLAND: Swiss public radio and television broadcaster SRG SSR has taken delivery of three Studer OnAir 1500 12-channel, 6-fader consoles.



Purchased from Dr.W.A.G¸nther Distribution, the Harman Professional distributor for Switzerland, two of the desks will be used in the TV studios in the Media Centre of the Swiss Parliament building in Berne, while the third will be used for mobile/location work-such as election nights or other major events.



Both desks are equipped with a MADI card and connected to the central Nexus TV audio router over a MADI fiber cable, to give them access to most of the audio sources in the house. Replacing two older consoles, they are working alongside nine OnAir 3000 and two OnAir 2500 consoles in the Media Centre's Studer armory—part of a complement of 14 Studer digital audio mixing consoles specified when the Media Centre was originally built in mid-2006.



This production hub forms part of SRG SSR National Services. According to broadcast systems engineer, Werner Isch, these studios produce radio and television news broadcasts from Parliament, along with local news from the region of Berne, Freiburg and Wallis, for five enterprise units-Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), Radio TÈlÈvision Suisse (RTS), Radiotelevisione Svizzera (RSI), Radiotelevisiun Svizra Rumantscha (RTR) and Swissinfo.



"In other words," Isch said, "we are house broadcasters for the Swiss Parliament. The Federal Parliament Media Centre records all debates in the National Council and theCouncil of States (the two houses of Parliament). Recordings can be followed live when Parliament is in session, while in addition to the activities of the executive and the legislature, SRG SSR provides coverage of 400 governmental press conferences annually."



Isch added that it had been logical to upgrade with the Studer platform, since the 80-year-old organization has worked with fellow Swiss manufacturers for at least half of that period.



-- ProSound Network



