SVT Moves to a Subscription Model for Avid’s MediaCentral

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced that Sweden’s largest broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT), has expanded its investment in Avid technology by moving to a MediaCentral subscription model.

The move comes at a time when many media companies are turning to “as-a-service” offerings and are moving from perpetual licenses to subscriptions with a more cost-efficient opex model, Avid reported.

Given the wide variety of SVT’s production, the flexibility of a MediaCentral subscription will enable the broadcaster to quickly expand production and adapt to changing production requirements, the companies said.

Adde Granberg, CTO at SVT, noted that “SVT produces more than 24,000 hours of programming including HD, 2K and 4K in a year across a very large and widely distributed production team. Avid’s new subscription model allowed us to improve our MediaCentral foundation already in place with a host of capabilities, openness and scalability to better suit our elastic need for content management resources.”

SVT’s production operation is located across four main production centers in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Umea, in addition to 34 regional news facilities throughout Sweden. This includes five Avid MediaCentral | Production Management systems accessing 3.2 petabytes of Avid NEXIS shared storage with MediaCentral | Cloud UX, which allows teams to share files and projects across the entire network.

SVT’s production resources also include an enterprise subscription for more than 600 seats of Avid Media Composer editing software in addition to 20 Pro Tools systems for audio editing.

The companies also noted that the move will provide SVT with greater flexibility and more open technologies. MediaCentral provides native integration to Avid’s Media Composer and allows SVT to integrate the platform with third-party tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. With the subscription model, SVT will be able to leverage additional integrations as they become available and adapt its workflow to meet its future needs.

“The MediaCentral subscription model enables our teams to benefit from range of new tools, including Multisite, which provides seamless integration between our sites, more advanced search capabilities with phonetic search and other possible future AI-assisted workflows, along with enhanced Cloud UX web-based editing capabilities,” Adde Granberg concluded,