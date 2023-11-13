Streaming Stickiness: Netflix and Prime Video Have Longest Subscription Durations

DALLAS—As streaming companies worry about high levels of subscribers churning in and out of their services, Parks Associates has released new data showing that Netflix and Prime Video enjoy the longest subscriber lifetimes, with both services boasting an average duration per subscriber of more than four years each.

Parks reported that during the past several years of its surveys both streaming services have consistently maintained the longest subscriber tenure. Building on that stickiness, this year they actually improved their position, with their average subscription duration increased by three to four months from Q3 2022 to Q1 2023.

"Households are still experimenting with different services as they evolve over time to build their own service stack," said Eric Sorensen, director, streaming video tracker, Parks Associates. "Service consolidation has changed subscription dynamics, as Showtime has become part of Paramount+ and HBO is now Max, but even as consolidation occurs, it is having a limited effect on churn for these services. Premium service subscriptions average around two years, which suggests consumers are getting better value out of the consolidated content."

The Parks survey data ranked the subscription duration data for the top streaming companies as follows: