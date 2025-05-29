Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix Dominate Sports Programming Globally on Major SVOD Services

NEW YORK—New research from Nielsen’s Gracenote highlights the growing importance of sports related programming on the major SVOD services, with total sports programming growing by 7.8% in Q2 2025 compared to the previous quarter among Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+, five of the top global subscription video on-demand (SVOD) services.

Three of those services, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix were the leading sports players in Gracenote's analysis, serving as home to 92% of available streaming sports programming. Gracenote defines that category as including live games, sports-related news, highlight shows and documentaries.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, which has a large offering of live sports, was not included in the data Gracenote made public to the media.

Overall, the total number of unique TV, movie and sports titles offered by these services increased approximately by 4,500, or 5%, from February to May according to a new Gracenote Data Hub release, which tracks quarterly content trends.

Netflix significantly outpaced all tracked services in total catalog growth during Q2, increasing available content by 18.2%. The next biggest relative gains were posted by Apple TV+ (3.7%), Amazon Prime Video (3.2%), Disney+ (1.6%) and Paramount+ (1%). Currently, Netflix offers 20.1% of the TV shows, movies and sports programs available on major streaming services, up from 17.9% in the previous quarter.

At the program level, the five top SVOD services grew sports content by 7.8% in Q2. This was almost 2 times the rate of movie expansion and nearly one percentage point more than the rate of TV expansion.

In terms of other content types, TV programs were up 6.9% across all tracked services while movies were up 4%.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In the big picture for SVOD, overall content volume continues to rise but the CTV apps making this content available continually shift," said Bill Michels, chief product officer at Gracenote. "Regardless of program type or any other attribute, effective content discovery helps streamers connect viewers to the entertainment they'll enjoy most and get the most value out of each of the assets in their catalogs."

The Gracenote Data Hub provides interactive visualizations of SVOD content volume, program genre and mood trends as well as exclusivity and country of origin insights. Tapping industry-leading Gracenote Global Video Data covering content in 35 languages and more than 80 countries, the Data Hub helps video services, content owners and advertisers develop smart content distribution, licensing and media buying strategies.