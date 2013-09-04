Shaw Media Deploys Nonlinear Platform With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE.— Canadian broadcaster Shaw Media will upgrade its existing Grass Valley Aurora system to the GV Stratus media workflow application. The project will begin with seven of its news stations throughout Canada during the rest of this year and also integrate GV Stratus in five additional stations in 2014.



GV Stratus will optimize Shaw’s workflow by providing a software-based platform for nonlinear media production. It will expand desktop access to all users and provide integration across all GV Stratus sites, enabling users to share functions for search, view, move and edit. It will also provide Shaw Media with 3,785 hours of HD storage.



“Upgrading our existing Aurora system to GV Stratus is an important step in streamlining our operations for multi-platform publishing on a 24/7 basis,” said Carol Darling, vice president of engineering and broadcast systems for Shaw Media.



GV Stratus is an application framework for nonlinear production tools to support the content creation and distribution lifecycle through a common graphical user interface model. It includes tools for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. The collaborative, evolvable and agile platform with a common user experience across media production applications enables more efficient operational models. All archive content, proxy files, and metadata can be moved from an existing Aurora system to a GV Stratus system, which facilitates transitions without losing content.