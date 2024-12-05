Scripps Taps Matthew Hijuelos To Lead Distribution Strategy

CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps has promoted Matthew Hijuelos to vice president of distribution, effective Jan. 1. In the new role, he will oversee the team responsible for managing distribution across numerous Scripps platforms, including cable, satellite and virtual pay TV providers as well as multicast spectrum.

Hijuelos, based in New York, replaces Robin Davis, who is retiring from Scripps at the end of the year.

Hijuelos is currently senior director of media distribution for Scripps and is responsible for the strategy, development and execution of multiplatform distribution and monetization partnerships across its national networks, local TV stations, sports and original programming. In this role, he has led Scripps’ streaming distribution efforts and has helped grow the company's annual connected TV advertising revenue, the company said.

“Matt is a respected media and business leader with a track record for successfully managing complex distribution negotiations,” Jason Combs, Scripps chief financial officer, said. “His experience, extensive industry relationships and understanding of our business make him the right person to lead our distribution team.”

Hijuelos has been with Scripps since 2021. He joined the company as part of its acquisition of Ion Media, where he served as vice president of business distribution, leading OTT strategy, partnerships, technology, monetization and analytics for the Ion networks. He previously spent nearly 20 years with Akamai Technologies, the cloud computing company, where he held several leadership positions focused on business development.

Hijuelos began his career as a business analyst at JP Morgan and also worked as a management consultant for KPMG. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.