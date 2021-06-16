SBS Taps Albert Rodriquez as New President

MIAMI—Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. has named Albert Rodriguez the president of SBS, succeeding Raúl Alarcón, who has served in that capacity since 1985. Rodríguez will retain his current title of chief operating officer and will report to Alarcón, who will continue in his position as chairman and chief executive officer.

As president Rodriguez will managing all aspects of SBS' operations, overseeing the future growth and financial performance of the company's radio, TV, digital and experiential businesses and market-leading brands.

In a press statement, Alarcón said, "Albert has demonstrated an amazing ability to deliver industry-leading financial results for the company during the most extraordinarily challenging times in the history of electronic media. He has personally spearheaded a number of corporate initiatives, which have been instrumental in establishing the company's leadership standing, while adroitly handpicking an executive team that is second-to-none in the industry.

"After nearly a quarter century of dedication and loyalty in building a track record of stellar achievements, no one is more qualified than Albert Rodríguez to expand upon this company's treasured legacy of nearly four decades of service to the nation's Latino community," added Alarcón.

Rodriguez responded, "I am honored that Raúl is entrusting me with these added responsibilities, particularly at this time of universal recognition and acceptance of the awesome power of the Latino consumer. I look forward to continue executing our chairman's vision, which has created extraordinary value for the company and its shareholders, and to working with our amazing team of content and sales professionals as we together write the next exciting chapter in the history of SBS as the preeminent entertainment destination for U.S. Latinos," added Rodriguez.