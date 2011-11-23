Satellite Update - Nov. 23, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00824:
- • Intelsat Licensee LLC filed an application with the FCC to modify its authorization for Horizons 2 to operate it at 84.85 degrees East Longitude (EL), and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) in the 11700–12200 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000–14500 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Intelsat also requested authority to conduct the telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Horizons 2 from its current location at 74.05 degrees West Longitude (WL) and to maintain it at 84.85 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies.
- • Intelsat requested modification of its authorization for Galaxy 12 to allow operation at 129.0 degrees WL providing FSS on conventional C-band frequencies. Intelsat also asked for authority to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Galaxy 12 from its current location at 132.9 degrees WL and to maintain it at 129.0 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies.
- • SES Americom requested authority to operate AMC-2 at 4.98 degrees EL instead of its currently assigned location at 78.95 degrees WL and to provide FSS, including direct-to-home service from the new location using conventional C- and Ku-band frequencies. SES Americom also requested authority to conduct TT&C operations using specified C- and Ku-band frequencies. In addition, the company requested extension of the license term for AMC-2 from March 5, 2012 to May 31, 2016.
- • DirecTV Enterprises LLC filed an application seeking a nine-year extension, through Sept. 27, 2020, of the license for DirecTV-4S at 101.2 degrees WL operating in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands and to conduct the TT&C operations necessary to place DirecTV-4S into a disposal orbit at the end of its useful life.
From FCC Report SAT-00823:
- • The FCC granted EchoStar Corp. special temporary authority (STA) to conduct TT&C in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.9 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands necessary to continue to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit spare at 61.45 degrees WL for 180 days.
