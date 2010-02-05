Satellite Update - Feb. 4, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00662 [PDF]:
- • Intelsat North America LLC filed an application to relocate Intelsat 709 to 54.85 degrees East Longitude (EL) and use it at that location to provide C- and Ku-band fixed satellite service to the Indian Ocean region using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, and 11450-11700 MHz frequency bands for space-to-Earth links and the 5925-6425 MHz, 12500-12750 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz frequency bands for Earth-to-space links. Although the spacecraft has the capability to use the 11700-11950 MHz frequency band, Intelsat is not seeking authority to transmit in that band. Intelsat has requested numerous waivers of FCC rules in connection with the modification request.
- • Intelsat requested special temporary authority (STA) for 100 days, beginning March 1, 2010, to use telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) frequencies to relocate Intelsat 603 from its currently authorized location at 19.95 degrees West Longitude (WL) to 11.5 degrees EL. Intelsat requested similar a similar STA for 100 days starting March 1, 2010 to allow conduct TT&C operations while moving Galaxy 27 from 129.9 degrees WL to 45.1 degrees EL. In both cases, the FCC Report said the disposition of the licenses for these two spacecraft will be addressed in connection with a separate application.
From FCC Report SAT-00663 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted PanAmSat's request for STA to continue to operate Intelsat 3R at 43.1 degrees WL for a period of 30 days using the 3700-4200 MHz, 11.7-12.2 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands for space-to-Earth links and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz frequency bands for Earth-to-space links. The FCC determined that Intelsat North America has met the launch and operation milestone associate with its authorization for Intelsat 15 at 85.15 degrees EL.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox