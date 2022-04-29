Samsung and Amazon Control Nearly 60% of Global Tablet Market

BOSTON—The ripple effects of the Covid pandemic continues to impact the tablet market and produced some surprising results in Q1 2022, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics.

It reports that while vendors wrestle with supply constraints and logistical issues also stemming from the pandemic, strong demand for tablets continues and Samsung, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all saw impressive growth rates in Q1 2022.

A better than expected start to 2022 may be short-lived however, as COVID restrictions in China, additional logistic and inflationary pressures, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine all threaten to hold back supply going forward, Strategy Analytics cautioned via its Computing Devices (CCD) service and its new report “Preliminary Global Tablet Shipments and Market Share: Q1 2022.”

(Image credit: Strategy Analytics)

“Tablet demand never really went away despite shipment declines for the last three quarters,” said Eric Smith, director – Connected Computing. “This has all been about vendors managing the twin challenges of persistent demand and supply constraints. Samsung, Amazon, and Microsoft pulled off great quarters given all the macro-level challenges with fresh portfolios and strong distribution strategies. Apple’s recovery from the supply constraints of last quarter was equally impressive as they actually grew shipments sequentially. That’s unheard of in this business, but with more disruptive factors at play, we should come to expect the unexpected.”

Chirag Upadhyay, industry analyst added, “Android tablet market share is at a new low of 50%, but competition has heated up among Android vendors looking to grab market share from Huawei’s smaller device footprint as well as the fast-shrinking white box market. Lenovo has been growing for more than two years with this strategy but Xiaomi, Honor, realme, OPPO, and even Nokia have recently jumped into the tablet market, creating new dynamics in mainland China and a handful of markets in south Asia, southeast Asia, and Europe.”

Apple iPadOS shipments (sell-in) fell -6% year-on-year to 15.8 million units in Q1 2022, with worldwide market share climbing 1.7 percentage points to 39% as the vendor outpaced the market, the researchers reported.

Compared to the holiday quarter when Apple was severely supply-constrained, shipments were actually 1% higher quarter-on-quarter

Samsung led the Android market with only a -1.2% year-on-year decline in Q1 2022 to 8.2 million units; market share increased by 1.8 percentage points to 20% during the same period

Amazon was right behind Samsung growth-wise with a -1.3% annual decline with 3.7 million shipments; market share grew 0.8 percentage points to 9%

Lenovo tablet shipments fell once again after two years of growth but the company retained its #4 ranking globally as competition has heated up from smaller Chinese vendors; Lenovo shipments declined -20% year-on-year to 3.0 million units in Q1 2022 and market share fell -0.9 percentage point year-on-year to 7%

For the second quarter in a row, Microsoft broke into the #5 ranking globally in Q1 2022 with 1.4 million tablets shipped at a 1% annual growth rate; it was the only vendor in the top five to show growth. Market share increased by 0.4 percentage points to 3%