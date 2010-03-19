Ross Video Updates CrossOver

Ross Video has made a free software upgrade available to activate an internal multiviewer with Version 3.0 software for the CrossOver family of multidefinition compact production switchers.



Version 3.0 is available to all existing CrossOver customers. The new high-quality multiviewer displays any combination of 10 internal or external inputs, with two large boxes at the top and two rows of four boxes along the bottom. Source names are displayed with high resolution fonts as well as red and green tallies.



“We pride ourselves in listening to our customers, and continually improving our product offerings,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “We expect many of our customers to be blown away by this incredible and unexpected free upgrade for CrossOver.”