SimplyLive Joins the Riedel Family

Riedel Communications has acquired multicamera live production company SimplyLive. This extends Riedel’s hardware-centric portfolio for video transport and processing with COTS- and cloud-based solutions enabling the company to offer new services and deployment models to its customers.

SimplyLive will benefit from Riedel’s global sales and support infrastructure, allowing its product portfolio to reach a wider audience.

Founded in 2016, SimplyLive provides software-based products for multi-camera production, including an all-in-one production suite, replay/slow-mo, venue gateways and multiviewers for sports video and broadcast applications.

“With this acquisition, we deliver on our strategy to move into the heart of live productions, offering new workflows, deployment types and business models answering the fast-changing needs of our sports, media and entertainment customers,” said Rik Hoerée, CEO Product Division, Riedel Communications. “Offering simplified distributed production workflows deployed in the cloud, in a datacenter, or on-prem is key for answering the need for more content while assuring sustainable production business models for our customers.”

In a press release, SimplyLive CEO Luc Doneux said he was “excited for a potential software integration moving forward. We are confident that the increased reach Riedel provides will accelerate our development and help us to better serve our clients worldwide.”

Group CEO Thomas Riedel said he is “looking forward to welcoming the SimplyLive team at Riedel and together changing the way events are produced, attracting more viewers.”