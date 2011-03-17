PTFP Grant Applications are Due Today



WASHINGTON: Applications are due today for Public Telecommunications Facilities Program grants from the National Telecommunications Information Agency. Noncommercial broadcasters are eligible for the competitive grants, which help support public broadcasting stations, Indian Tribes and nonprofits construct broadcast and telecommunications facilities.



The program doesn’t yet have a budget for FY 2011 and officials won’t know how many dollars are requested by stations until after the deadline. For fiscal 2010, applicants sought $39.9 million; the program funded about $20.5 million. Although the program only had $18 million for grants in FY 2010, it awarded the additional sums through money recovered from grants that finished under budget, according to its website.



For more information, see the NTIA’s Public Telecommunications Facilities Program website. Radio World provides details on the program and changes for 2011.



