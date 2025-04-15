Premion Expands Omnichannel and Ad Tech Capabilities

NEW YORK—Premion, a CTV/OTT advertising solution for regional and local advertisers, has launched expanded capabilities and new tools for advertisers to execute and optimize campaigns across channels.

With the integration of Octillion, Premion has further strengthened its purpose-built local CTV platform and demand side platform (DSP) to drive full-funnel outcomes, the company reported.

Launched in 2016 by Tegna, Premion is a premium CTV/OTT advertising platform for regional and local advertisers. Gray Television, Inc. acquired a minority stake in Premion in 2020.

The upgrades follow the acquisition of Octillion by Premion in 2024.

“Consumers have embraced streaming for its convenience, choice and control, making CTV the fastest-growing ad channel. Advertisers want that same flexibility in buying CTV while optimizing spend and performance across channels, whether through managed services or programmatic buying,” said Daniel Spinosa, president at Premion. “Publishers are also eager to unlock more local revenue, and with expanded capabilities powered by our DSP, we’re providing innovative solutions that meet these needs, creating a win-win for all.”

Premion reported that its DSP transforms local CTV advertising with a privacy-focused, cookieless platform that enhances audience targeting and campaign performance across channels, while a powerful device graph enables seamless identity resolution.

Unified attribution tools allow brands and agencies to track the full customer journey and optimize outcomes in multi-touch marketing campaigns.

Premion described the newest improvements as follows:

Expanded Omnichannel Advertising Solution for Advertisers. Premion’s DSP seamlessly integrates CTV into a broader omnichannel strategy, allowing advertisers to combine CTV with video, audio, display, and retargeting for a unified approach.

Simplified Co-Op Advertising to Maximize Performance. Premion’s Co-Op advertising solution revolutionizes traditional co-op models by eliminating campaign competition and enhancing return on ad spend (ROAS). Co-Op advertising is a powerful yet often underused strategy to amplify CTV campaigns. By sharing advertising costs among brand partners, co-op programs reduce spend, increase exposure, and ensure consistent branding across locations, enabling brands to achieve more with less.

Strengthened Publisher Relationships to Drive Local Revenue Growth. Premion continues to expand its partnerships to include all major publishers, many of whom are new to the local CTV space. By providing access to differentiated demand, Premion offers publishers a scalable solution that complements their national direct sales efforts while unlocking new revenue opportunities in local markets.

Achieved TAG Platinum Status for Brand Safety and Fraud Protection. Brand safety has always been foundational to Premion’s platform. Reinforcing its leadership in delivering a trusted advertising environment, Premion has achieved “TAG Platinum” status, recertified for the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal and the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, and earned the TAG Certified Against Malware Seal for the first time from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG).

“Local relevance is a top priority for advertisers, and we’ve supercharged our ad-tech capabilities to drive automation, enhance data-rich targeting, and unify attribution. Local differs from national, and with our DSP, we’re delivering the precision, flexibility, and expertise that set Premion apart,” added Spinosa.