Pliant Technologies To Highlight CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit At NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Pliant Technologies will showcase its CCU-08 CrewCom control unit at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The latest addition to its CrewCom intercom system, the CCU-08 can be used with up to eight 4-Wire ports while retaining the same features of the existing companion CCU-22 and CCU-44 products, the company said.

As with those units, the CCU-08 does not have a radio and is frequency-agnostic. It can control and monitor any device across CrewNet regardless of the radio frequency bands being used. Combined with CrewCom Radio Transceivers, the new unit supports up to 82 Radio Packs, 18 in Normal mode and 64 in the new High Density mode, across all RF bands. Up to four CCU-08 Control Units can be used in one system for applications requiring many users, it said.

“The new CCU-08 is a great addition to those intercom applications that need more I/O but do not require 2-wire connectivity,” said Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales at Pliant Technologies. “The CCU-08 is ideal for larger production and broadcast applications, and we look forward to featuring the latest hardware addition to our renowned CrewCom line at this year’s show.”

The latest CrewCom firmware update (V1.12) includes the recently released High Density mode feature, which is a selectable mode of operation that greatly increases user densities. It also supports the new CCU-08. The firmware is available for download at no charge for all users and includes several enhancements, including faster configuration file (CCF) upload speeds and a new Radio Pack paired list function that allows the user to view and manage a list of all the Radio Packs paired to each Control Unit, it said.

See Pliant Technologies at 2023 NAB Show booth C7521.