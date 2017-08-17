PlayStation Vue Adds More Local TV Feeds
SAN MATEO, CALIF.—PlayStation Vue continues to expand its services, now offering 11 new local ABC stations and four NBC stations. ABC and NBC stations in Orlando, Pittsburgh and Sacramento have been added, as well as a number of others from across the country.
Read the full article on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
