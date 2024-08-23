Peacock to Stream Record 1,500+ Hours of Paralympic Games Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—As part of its plans to stream a record-breaking 1,500+ hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic Sports, Peacock will also be offering Gold Zone and Multiview, two of the streamers highest profile initiatives its coverage of the Paris Olympics, during the Paralympic Games when competition coverage begins Aug. 29.

The two features add to NBCUniversal’s already robust programming plan across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC for this year’s Paris Paralympics, which run from Aug. 28 through Sept. 8.

“Coming off its resounding success during the Paris Olympics, Gold Zone will make its Paralympics debut and provide a whirlwind trip around the Games each day as Team USA’s athletes compete against the world’s best,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, programming, NBC Olympics and Paralympics. “Paralympic veteran host Carolyn Manno will guide viewers to the best events, moments, and stories as they happen, from goalball to blind soccer to table tennis and many more.”

“Gold Zone and Multiview broke through as two fan-favorite features during the Olympics, and we know they’ll continue to be valuable in driving discovery and engagement during the Paralympics,” added Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “They epitomize Peacock’s unique, industry-leading live streaming experience, seamlessly showcasing both the magic of the Games and the power of the platform.”

Gold Zone, one of the breakout hits of the Paris Olympics, will debut for the Paralympics on Thursday, Aug. 29, the first day of competition. Hosted by Carolyn Manno, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET each day through Sept. 7.

NBCU reported that Paris 2024 marks the first time the Paralympics will get live whip-around show treatment, showcasing the must-see moments as they unfold. As one of the most popular offerings of Peacock’s comprehensive Paris Olympics coverage, Gold Zone consistently ranked in the platform’s top five most-watched Olympics titles and nearly quadrupled its viewership over the course of the Games, with one in five Olympics viewers tuning in.

Beginning on the first day of competition on Aug. 29 and running until Sept. 4, Peacock will also provide a daily Multiview feed featuring the top live Paralympic events to help fans discover and dive into featured events curated by NBC Sports experts.

Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub will be easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the main navigation menu starting Aug. 20 and feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and all linear coverage from NBC, USA Network and CNBC; full-event replays; curated video clips; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Other unique features for this year’s Paralympic Games one for the ages, include a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place on the Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde. Located in the heart of Paris, an estimated 4,400 athletes representing over 180 delegations from around the world are expected to take part in the opening festivities. Additional events taking place amidst the iconic Parisian landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, Roland Garros, Versailles, and more. This will be the first time the French capital will host the Paralympic Games.

NBCU’s Paralympic Games coverage will include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympic event, with approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. Additionally, more than 140 hours of Paris Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will be presented. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.