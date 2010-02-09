P. Harris Morris Named President of Harris Broadcast Division

MELBOURNE, FLA.: Harris Corp. has named P. Harris Morris as president of the Broadcast Communications business. Previously, Morris served as vice president and general manager of the Media and Workflow area of the Broadcast Communications business.



“As vice president of our Media and Workflow business, he has spearheaded our strategy of taking existing hardware and software applications and developing new technology to address emerging media markets like digital out-of-home networks,” said Howard Lance, chairman, president and CEO of Harris. “In support of these new growth initiatives, he has played a pivotal role in the cross-divisional collaboration to incorporate managed IT services as an integral part of these advanced media solutions. Media and Workflow solutions have been a key offering in expanding our international presence in regions such as the Middle East, South America and Asia.”



Before joining Harris in January 2008, Morris served as chief strategy officer for the Thomson Learning Division of Thomson Corp., where he played an instrumental role in the development of Thomson’s growth strategy for international channel expansion and digital products. Previously, he was a partner and vice president for Bain & Co., a global business consulting firm.



Morris has an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. As an author, his work has been published in the Financial Times and Catalyst magazine.



Harris reported fiscal second-quarter 2010 results last month. Broadcast division revenues were down 28 percent to $117 million; operating loss was $5 million.



January 29, 2010: “Harris Broadcast F2Q10 Revenues Dip 28 Percent”

Orders showed evidence of improvement. Broadcast orders during F2Q10 were $139 million, up from $124 million the previous quarter.

