Ookla Updates List of Fastest U.S. Fixed Broadband Providers

Ookla has released a new report on Q3 2023 fixed broadband speeds in the U.S. that shows T-Mobile leading the list with average download speeds of 163.59Mbps.

But the new Ookla data also shows that the U.S. mobile data speeds remain relatively sluggish by global standards. Overall, Ookla ranked the U.S. 15th in mobile download speeds at 97.09 Mbps, 15th in upload average speeds at 9.01 Mbps and 15th in average latency at 31 ms.

In terms of fixed broadband, the U.S. comes out better. Ookla ranked it at #6 with 213.75 Mbps download speeds, 23.71 Mbps upload speeds and 13 ms in latency.

In the U.S. T-Mobile was the fastest mobile operator with a median download speed of 163.59 Mbps followed by Verizon at 75.68 Mbps. T-Mobile also had the fastest median 5G download speed at 221.57 Mbps, as well as the lowest 5G multi-server latency of 50 ms.

Cox led the market as the fastest fixed broadband provider with a median download speed of 260.09 Mbps, while AT&T Internet recorded the fastest median fixed upload speed of 188.60 Mbps, Verizon had the lowest median multi-server latency on fixed broadband at 16 ms.

In measuring the Consistency of each operator’s performance, Ookla found that T-Mobile had the highest Consistency in the U.S. during Q3 2023, with 85.2% of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed at 80.8% and 78.4%, respectively.

In terms of the performance of video on their networks, Ookla reported that T-Mobile had the highest Video Score in the U.S. at 74.82 during Q3 2023. Verizon Wireless was a close second at 71.59 and AT&T was third at 69.54.