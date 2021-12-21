Nielsen Launches First Version of Its New Cross-Platform Measurement System

NEW YORK—In a major step towards bringing a new cross-platform measurement system to the market, Nielsen has announced that it will be showcasing the Nielsen One cross-platform measurement solution at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and that the first iteration of the system is being used by Disney, Magna and several other participants.

The news comes after a year of challenges to Nielsen’s position as the dominant television measurement provider, with the Media Rating Council removing accreditation, broadcasters complaining about uncounted viewers during the pandemic, and programmers demanding better cross-platform measurement .

"All our hard work this past year has positioned us to take this significant step in fundamentally changing the game and providing the industry with what it wants, needs and deserves," said Karthik Rao, chief operating officer, Nielsen. "We are on track to deliver our single cross-platform measurement solution in the fourth quarter of 2022, as planned and in a manner that will support the $100 billion video advertising ecosystem. The Alpha launch serves as a clear proof point in our ability to deliver and we are working closely with a diverse group of clients on this important step. In fact, Nielsen One will bring together all the intelligence we have to date in order to help clients capitalize on consumers' rapidly shifting media habits."

Disney and MAGNA and several agencies, advertisers and publishers are Nielsen One Alpha, participants from both the buy and sell sides of the industry, the company said.

Alpha is the first iteration of Nielsen One, which will continue to evolve with new feature additions, enhancements, and model improvements leading up to the launch of Nielsen One in the fourth quarter of 2022, Nielsen said.

"There's a critical need for the evolution of measurement to truly reflect audiences and engagement, and Disney is uniquely positioned to help define and develop that roadmap," said Julie DeTraglia, head of research, insights and analytics, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "We are pleased to join the Nielsen One Alpha program to ensure it accurately creates a holistic view of ad performance and content viewership for the industry."

Nielsen One Alpha will be specific to ad campaigns, unveiling the first cross-platform measurement system of its kind that offers both comparability and audience deduplication across all screens (linear TV, connected TV, computer and mobile), Nielsen said.

This will give media buyers and sellers for the first time the most holistic view of their ads across consumer delivery systems and platforms in a harmonized and holistic manner, Nielsen reported.

The deduplicated ad measurement metrics offer age and gender information.

"We are pleased to be working with Nielsen to provide insight and feedback regarding Nielsen One and ensure it delivers on its promise of being a truly holistic cross-screen measurement solution," said Brian Hughes, executive vice president and managing director, Audience Intelligence & Strategy, Magna.

Nielsen will continue to release major enhancements to Nielsen One, leading up to its December 2022 launch, aimed at expanding its coverage, delivering comparability across linear TV and digital and strengthening the quality and usability of its data solutions, Nielsen said.