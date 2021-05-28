Nexstar Names Courtney Williams as Chief Diversity Officer

IRVING, Texas—The Nexstar Media Group has named Courtney Williams to the newly created position of chief diversity officer where she will lead the company’s efforts to expand the diversity of its workforce in hiring, promotion, and retention.

Williams currently serves as vice president of human resources. She will continue to report to Terri Bush, senior vice president of human resources and associate counsel and will assume her additional duties immediately, the company reported.

“Courtney has a deep understanding of and commitment to Nexstar’s ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts and has helped spearhead some of the Diversity and Inclusion Council’s key initiatives, including the introduction of several employee resource groups and our recently launched mentorship program,” said Bush in a statement. “Her leadership and experience make her the ideal person for this critically important position.”

Williams is an experienced human resources executive who joined Nexstar in late-2019, after serving in a variety of human resources leadership positions at such companies as General Electric, Coca-Cola Refreshments, Gannett (now Tegna) and Tribune Media.

She was promoted to vice president of human resources for Nexstar in September 2020.

As Nexstar’s chief diversity officer, Williams will oversee the creation and development, and execution of a comprehensive strategic plan to expand the Company’s diversity and serve as the chairperson of Nexstar’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.

In a statement, Williams noted: “Diversity is one of Nexstar’s core values and I am looking forward to helping the Company identify, recruit and promote employees of diverse backgrounds and life experiences and to develop a systematic process for continuing to enrich our workplace culture with a wide variety of viewpoints and beliefs. The work of Nexstar’s Diversity and Inclusion Council has made significant progress during the past 18 months and I am confident that future initiatives will continue to make a significant impact on the 13,000 employees across the Nexstar Nation.”