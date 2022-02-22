Netflix Will Release a Record 398 Original TV Shows in 2022

LONDON—As the streaming wars heat up and Netflix faces increased pressure from Wall Street to boost its sluggish subscriber growth, the streaming giant is set to release more original TV content in 2022 than ever before, with 398 shows already expected to air on the platform throughout the year, according to Ampere Analysis’ latest data.

The final figure could be higher. The 398 original shows only includes those shows either scheduled to premiere or those due to complete production and likely to premiere in 2022 and excludes any 2022 release shows yet to be commissioned or announced.

With Netflix under pressure to boost sub counts, the aggressive production schedule is likely to play a key role in its efforts to meet Wall Street’s expectations.

"The competition to keep hold of subscribers in the face of aggressive studio-backed competition has turned Netflix into one of the world’s leading creators of Original content,” explained Richard Cooper, research director at Ampere Analysis. “Netflix's planned releases for 2022 display an increasing level of diversity, with a greater level of international content and a broader spread of genres than ever before. This promise of more and better shows is exactly what the streaming giant needs to sate the voracious appetite for content of its 222 million global subscriber base and to minimize churn going forward."

The data also showed that Netflix is off to a strong start in releasing new originals.

By the second week of February 2022, Netflix had released 55 TV shows, and has a further 56 ready to be released with known premiere dates for later this year.

Netflix has also revealed that a further 97 titles are due to release in 2022, with dates to be confirmed.

The rest of 2022´s titles are within Netflix's extensive “in-production” slate, Ampere said.

The streamer has a further 88 TV shows that have already finished production and are "Premiere ready", just waiting to be released on the platform.

Netflix has an additional 102 shows that are still currently at the script or shooting stages which Ampere analysts expect to finish production in time to air this year.

All these shows are already commissioned and in Netflix’s production pipeline.

Ampere said the number of TV shows excludes some single episode shows, such as stand-up specials and some documentary titles.