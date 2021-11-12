Net Insight, intoPIX Partner on JPEG XS Compliant Solutions

MONT-SAINT-GUILBERT, France—Net Insight has announced a partnership with intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression technology, to develop cutting-edge JPEG XS compliant solutions.

Currently, intoPIX TICO-XS is fully compliant with the new JPEG XS standard and delivers pristine image quality and imperceptible latency within a highly portable software application framework. Net Insight offers JPEG XS standard compliant applications within its Cloud and IP solution portfolio, the companies said.

They also said that Nimbra JPEG XS applications are available now and are rolling out to support the delivery of some of the world’s biggest live sporting events. Net Insight’s Cloud and IP media platform combines the power of zero-compromise video compression with its industry-leading, open-standard media delivery technology.

The JPEG XS content production codec is a so-called lightweight image coding system that processes video at the microsecond level with line-based latency. Based on real-world testing and compression grades in the range of 4:1 to 12:1, Net Insight’s JPEG XS applications can deliver lossless quality video while reducing typical network resource consumption by 90%, it said. As JPEG XS is designed to scale, it fully supports the ability to natively process UHD-4K and UHD-8K content. JPEG XS may be used wherever uncompressed video is currently used, including live and distributed production, AV over IP, Virtual and Augmented Realities (VR, AR) and eSports.

The media industry has embraced remote working and the enabling technologies. By leveraging JPEG XS, users can further reduce our resource utilization and the number of processing steps, the companies said.

Software-based processing enables content editing and production workflows to eliminate the need to jump back and forth between different uncompressed interface standards and different codec formats. This breakthrough in video workflow processing accelerates the transition to high-quality distributed content creation and eliminates the need to accept heavily compressed and artefact filled workflows as the compromise for moving to distributed production, the companies said.

By integrating JPEG XS into its Cloud and IP media platform, Net Insight adds yet another processing option for content producers and service providers to harness. The same application acceleration platform offers virtualized processing across IP, SDI, and mixed format environments. Customers can reuse the same acceleration hardware to perform both media and network processing. The application list includes the IP Media Trust Boundary, lossless Ethernet switching, IP WAN aggregation, MPEG-4, JPEG 2000, and JPEG XS. All of these processing apps, whether it is for ST2110, SDI or IP/Ethernet data are available with lossless 1, 10, 25 and 100 GE network interfaces.

Reusing the same hardware and loading new software applications when needed allows Net Insight customers to plan further ahead and adapt to the media industry’s shift to IP, secure IT and Cloud services.

“We are proud to be partnering with intoPIX, pioneer of class-leading video compression technologies, to create solutions that deliver meaningful environmental and financial savings for the media and broadcast industry,” said Christer Bohm, vice president of product management at Net Insight. “The JPEG XS standard strengthens the innovation possible within content production, thereby assisting to create improved live experiences for viewers all over the world. Net Insight’s JPEG XS applications bring game-changing cost reductions to our customers. In addition to bringing JPEG XS to our latest Cloud and IP solutions, we have also invested to bring JPEG XS to existing Nimbra media networks.”

“Net Insight’s leadership in Cloud, IP and standards-based technology represents the kind of role model partnership needed to realize the full potential of JPEG XS,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, marketing and sales director at intoPIX. “We believe that content producers, media companies and service providers will greatly appreciate the engineering excellence and innovative nature of Net Insight’s adoption of the JPEG XS technology. We are immensely proud to partner on new solutions that can reduce resource consumption and environmental impact.”