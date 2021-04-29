NABLF Announces 2021 Celebration of Service to America Finalists
More than 3,500 hours of airtime was donated by finalists in 2020
WASHINGTON—The finalists for the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards have been announced by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation, with 28 broadcast stations and groups in the running for the honors.
The Celebration of Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Awards are handed out to radio and TV stations, designated by categories based on ownership group and market size.
This year’s slate of finalists represent 20 states and 28 cities. In total, they donated 3,528 hours of airtime to public service and provided more than $43,440,000 in funds and donations.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Service to Community Award for Television—Ownership Group
- ABC Owned Television Stations Localish
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Remarkable Women
- The E.W. Scripps Company The Rebound
- Hearst Television Inc. Takes on Systemic Racism
Service to Community Award for Radio—Ownership Group
- Summit Media The Power of Radio: Giving a Voice to Silent Victims
- iHeartMedia (in partnership with Fox) Living Room Concert
- Zimmer Radio Miracle for Kids Radiothon
- Alpha Media LLC United for Justice
Service to Community Award for Television—Large Market
- KMGH-TV Takes on Public Safety
- WKMG-TV Works to Make Ends Meet
- WISN-TV Feeds the Hungry
- WCVB-TV Responds to Two Pandemics
Service to Community Award for Radio—Large Market
Service to Community Award for Television—Medium Market
- WKBW-TV Runs Buffalo Strong-Give 7
- WMC-TV puts School on TV
- WMTV-TV Makes Commitment to Feed the Hungry
Service to Community Award for Radio—Medium Market
Service to Community Award for Television—Small Market
Service to Community Award for Radio—Small Market
“America’s local broadcasters’ fundamental commitment to public service continues to shine brighter than ever, and this year’s finalists embody the close bond between stations and their communities.” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “We look forward to celebrating these outstanding stations and honoring their critical work informing, supporting and strengthening the public in a year of unparalleled difficulties.”
After airing the virtual ceremony on TV in 2020, the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards will once again hit the airwaves across the country as a one-hours awards ceremony, featuring celebrity guests, past honorees and policymakers. The awards will premiere on July 10 and run through Aug. 14.
