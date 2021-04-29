NABLF Announces 2021 Celebration of Service to America Finalists

WASHINGTON—The finalists for the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards have been announced by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation, with 28 broadcast stations and groups in the running for the honors.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Awards are handed out to radio and TV stations, designated by categories based on ownership group and market size.

This year’s slate of finalists represent 20 states and 28 cities. In total, they donated 3,528 hours of airtime to public service and provided more than $43,440,000 in funds and donations.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Service to Community Award for Television—Ownership Group

Service to Community Award for Radio—Ownership Group

Service to Community Award for Television—Large Market

Service to Community Award for Radio—Large Market

Service to Community Award for Television—Medium Market

Service to Community Award for Radio—Medium Market

Service to Community Award for Television—Small Market

Service to Community Award for Radio—Small Market

“America’s local broadcasters’ fundamental commitment to public service continues to shine brighter than ever, and this year’s finalists embody the close bond between stations and their communities.” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “We look forward to celebrating these outstanding stations and honoring their critical work informing, supporting and strengthening the public in a year of unparalleled difficulties.”

After airing the virtual ceremony on TV in 2020, the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards will once again hit the airwaves across the country as a one-hours awards ceremony, featuring celebrity guests, past honorees and policymakers. The awards will premiere on July 10 and run through Aug. 14.