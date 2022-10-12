NAB Show NY: Magewell to Launch Advanced Live Encoder for Streaming, IP Workflows

NEW YORK—At NAB Show New York, Magewell will launch a new model in its Ultra Encode family of live media encoders. The Ultra Encode AIO builds on the the company’s original Ultra Encode models with expanded features including HDMI and SDI input connectivity in a single unit; 4K encoding and streaming from the HDMI input; simultaneous multi-protocol streaming; higher streaming bitrates; and file recording.

Ultra Encode AIO supports multiple video encoding formats and an array of delivery protocols including RTMP, RTMPS, SRT, RTSP, RTP, HLS, and TVU’s ISSP technology. Video can be encoded at resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 30 frames per second from HDMI sources, or up to 1080p HD at 60 fps from the device’s 3G-SDI input.

The single-channel Ultra Encode AIO can encode one live input source—either HDMI or SDI—or mix video from the HDMI and SDI inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into a combined output. Video can be encoded at bitrates up to 32 Mbps, while up to eight channels of audio can be encoded in AAC format. Two concurrent encoding profiles with distinct combinations of resolution, frame rate, and bitrate can be specified, and up to eight user-configurable overlays—including text, images, and a clock—can be applied to each profile.

Configurable presets enable easy streaming to YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Twitch, or custom targets. Ultra Encode AIO can stream to up to six different target destinations simultaneously, including the ability to stream concurrently in multiple protocols. Inputs can also be recorded as files to an SD card, USB-connected storage device, or networked storage (NFS, CIFS or SMB).

For IP production workflows and AV-over-IP signal distribution architectures, Ultra Encode AIO supports NDI|HX 3, the latest version of the high-efficiency, low-bandwidth option in the popular NDI IP media transport technology platform. NDI|HX 3 improves video quality while enabling very low latency. Ultra Encode AIO also supports the earlier NDI|HX 2 for broad compatibility.

Ultra Encode AIO can be configured, monitored, and controlled through its browser-based web interface—accessible through any computer or mobile device, with an optimized layout for smartphones—with centralized management of multiple units available through the Magewell Cloud software. In addition to manual control, scheduled streaming and recording are also available through the web UI, while the unit’s touchscreen LCD screen provides status information and snapshot previews. HTTP-based APIs are also available for systems integrators and third-party developers to incorporate Ultra Encode AIO into their solutions.

Ultra Encode AIO devices measure 214.9mm (8.46 inches) by 128.2mm (5.05 inches) with a height of 44.55mm (1.75 inches). Pairs of units can be rack-mounted together with included mounting hardware. The device can be powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet) or the included power adapter. In addition to HDMI and SDI video input and loop-through connections with embedded audio support, Ultra Encode AIO also offers line-level analog audio input and output. For network connectivity, the encoder features built-in Wi-Fi and an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, as well as support for optional, third-party 3G/4G broadband modems.

Magewell will be in Stand 933 at NAB Show New York, Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center.