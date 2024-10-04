NAB Show New York Highlights Key Trends in the Media & Entertainment Industry

With less than a week to go until the start of the 2024 NAB Show New York, the National Association of Broadcasters has planned an event that highlights tools and technologies impacting the broadcast, media and entertainment industry.

NAB Show New York will take place October 9–10 (Education October 8–10) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts through programming and with innovative exhibitors to discover the trends driving the future of content creation, distribution and monetization. Key trends and topics include artificial intelligence, the creator economy, live and virtual production, sports media and streaming.

Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events, said, “From AI to live production to sports, attendees will dive deep into the trends reshaping the future of media and discover actionable insights to elevate their businesses,” said.

AI AND MACHINE LEARNING

Artificial intelligence and machine learning continues to influence everything from workflow efficiency to audience engagement. Attendees can explore its role in sports broadcasting, combating disinformation and enhancing media campaign planning.

Some sessions on the topic are “AI Takes the Field: The A-List Panel on the Future of Real-Time Sports Broadcasting,” “Deepfakes, Cheapfakes and Gen AI in the Election,” “Generative AI and the Role of the Cinematographer” and “The Transformative Potential of AI in Media Campaign Planning, Ad Sales and Trafficking Processes.”

Attendees can also learn more about AI and machine learning by visiting exhibitors on the show floor such as AWS, Maxon, Quantum, SDVI, Sony (Ci Media Cloud), Western Digital and Zero Density.

THE CREATOR ECONOMY

The creator economy continues to grow with the industry’s total economic value expected to reach nearly $500 million over the next few years, according to Goldman Sachs. NAB Show New York will focus on helping creators explore monetization, social engagement and independent success.

Sessions addressing the creator economy include “The Creator Era: How Creators Are Redefining Media, Marketing and Commerce,” “Thriving Solo: Navigating the Path of the Modern Solopreneur,” and “Turning Your Station’s Website Into a Local Social Hub.”

Some exhibitors featuring products for content creators include 1SourceVideo, AWS, Avid, B&H, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Fujifilm, Panasonic Connect, Quantum and Sony/Crispin.

PRODUCTION

Attendees hoping to learn more about products for both live and virtual production, from broadcasting to streaming, will benefit from visits on the show floor to Brainstorm Multimedia, Chyron, ENCO Systems, Evertz, EVS, Ikegami, Lawo, Quantum, Ross Video, Sony/Crispin, Technocrane and Zero Density, among many other.

Sessions that take a look a production and explore the increased use of cinematic tools, audience engagement and virtual production techniques include “AbelCine and The Garage Present: Behind the Scenes of Virtual Production Unplugged,” “Innovation and Impact: Building the Studio of the Future” and “The Filmmaker's Toolbox: Crafting Stories On and Off Screen with Fujifilm

RADIO, PODCASTING AND AUDIO

Radio, podcasting and audio marketing, technology and data insights are driving audience engagement and growth, as well as content production. Sessions in the Radio & Podcast Interactive Forum will help attendees discover how the latest tech and innovative strategies can elevate production and promotion.

Sessions being presented in the forum include “How Marketing and Technology Work Together to Grow and Engage Audiences,” “Innovative Sound Design and Video Strategies for Radio and Podcasts,” “It Takes a Team: How Talent Works Across the Team to Create Winning Shows” and “Leveraging Data Insights to Improve Programming, Promotions and Bottom Lines.”

Exhibitors to visit are Orban Labs, Stream Station, Telos Alliance, Wheatstone Corp.

SPORTS

Sports is top of mind with evolving sports media rights and innovative production techniques driving change in how sports content is delivered and consumed. Some sessions covering these topics include “Beyond the Game: Working With Athletes to Build Media Businesses,” “Changing the Game – Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports,” “From Studio to Stadiums: The Journey from Broadcast Storytelling Into Immersive Fan Experiences” and “The New Playbook: Producing Innovative Sports and News Content.”

Attendees can learn more about products and technologies through exhibitors such as Avid, Clear-Com, EVS, Fujifilm/Fujinon, Grass Valley, Multidyne, Panasonic, Riedel Communications and Ross Video.

STREAMING

Streaming trends center on the growing importance of cross-platform measurement, innovative monetization strategies for AVOD and FAST channels and the increasing role of AI and distributed technologies in optimizing content delivery and audience engagement.

Attendees will benefit from visits to AWS, Blackmagic Design, Haivision, Harmonic, Imagine, Signiant, Telestream and TVU, as well as other exhibitors to view the products and processes available.

Sessions covering streaming and FAST channels include “KEYNOTE: How Tubi Is Surging in the Streaming Wars,” “Advanced Streaming and FAST Revenue Strategies for Local TV,” “How Do I Deal With All These Live Streams?” and “Subtle Changes, Bigger Profits: How Payments Optimization Drives Digital Revenue.”

Visit the NAB Show New York website to register.