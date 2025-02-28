NAB Show Announces Speaker Lineup
New speakers Include Host Stephen A. Smith, Athlete Jason McCourty and Filmmaker Gotham Chopra
WASHINGTON—The 2025 NAB Show, the premier event for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, is set to showcase an exceptional lineup of industry leaders and innovators. Global visionaries will be taking the stage to speak on key trends that include AI, sports, streaming, cloud virtualization and the creator economy. These thought leaders will converge at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 5-9, 2025, (Exhibits April 6-9) to share knowledge, collaborate and network with peers.
The Show will commence with a one-on-one conversation featuring renowned sports media personality Stephen A. Smith during the Welcome Session on April 7. Smith, star of ESPN’s “First Take,” host of “The Stephen A. Smith Show” and author of the New York Times bestseller, “Straight Shooter,” will share insights on the evolving media landscape, sports entertainment and his journey to becoming one of television's most influential voices. Mike McVay, president of McVay Media Consulting and a 40-year programming veteran with extensive experience in content creation, talent coaching and media strategy, will be interviewing Smith.
Also in the sports world, WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will discuss the company's continuing evolution—from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies as part of the new Business of Entertainment track at NAB Show produced in partnership with The Ankler.
Just announced, Jason McCourty, a 13-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion transitioned to broadcasting as co-host of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," game analyst for CBS Sports and contributor to ESPN programs like "NFL Live" and "SportsCenter." McCourty will discuss how engaging on-air talent can elevate content, build loyal fan bases and drive deeper audience connections.
NAB Show will spotlight entrepreneurs including Gotham Chopra, the award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of “Religion of Sports,” who will deliver a compelling keynote titled PEAK HUMAN: Unleashing the Champion Within. Set for April 6 kicking off the all-new Sports Summit, Chopra will delve into the deep cultural impact of sports narratives and the mythic pursuit of Human Potential.
Hollywood writer and producer David Goyer — known for “Blade,” “Foundation” and his writing on Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” Trilogy — will explore the new formats of collaborative storytelling he's developing that are bridging the gap between AI and filmed entertainment through his latest franchise project "Emergence" and the AI-powered platform Incention as part of the Business of Entertainment track.
Also in the film industry, Jeff Groth, ACE, BFE has edited a wide variety of film and television projects, earning nominations for an Oscar, a BAFTA and two ACE awards. His work includes “Joker,” “The Hangover Part III,” “Entourage” and “Community.” He’ll be hosting the workshop The Cut: From Rough to Art.
"NAB Show is where industry-defining conversations happen, and this year's lineup of thought leaders represents the best in business, innovation and creativity," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.
The 2025 NAB Show continues to be the definitive gathering for those shaping the future of content and technology. The event will feature an exciting lineup of top-tier executives, creators and industry changemakers, including:
Hollywood/Film/Cinema
- Fenton Bailey, director, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder
- Randy Barbato, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder
- Alice Brooks, cinematographer, ASC, Wicked
- David Goyer, writer/producer, Blade/Foundation/The Dark Knight
- Jeff Groth, ACE, editor, Joker
- Jenny McShane, producer, Only Murders in the Building; actress, Shark Attack, Wayne’s World II
- Myron Kerstein, editor, ACE, Wicked
- Roberto Schaefer, cinematographer, ASC, AIC, Finding Neverland/The Kite Runner
- Gotham Chopra, founder, Religion of Sports
Media/Personalities
- Bobby Carter, host & series producer, Tiny Desk Concerts, NPR
- Jasmine Enberg, VP, principal analyst at EMARKETER
- Paul “Triple H” Levesque, chief content officer, WWE
- Stephen A. Smith, host, ESPN
Sports
- Joaquin Duro, EVP, Sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
- Steven “Claw” Jalicy, senior director, streaming & broadcast distribution, ESL FACEIT GROUP
- Nick Khan, president, WWE
- Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports
- Jason McCourty, athlete/host, NFL Network
- Tracy Perlman, SVP player operations, NFL
Broadcast
- Rob Babin, executive vice president, Radio at Cox Media Group
- Felipe Chavez, COO, Bustos Media
- Buzz Knight, founder at Buzz Knight Media
- Julie Koehn, president & owner, Lenawee Broadcasting Company
- Pat LaPlatney, president & co-CEO, Gray Television
- Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting
- Will Payne, owner, Payne Media Group
- Marian Pittman, President of Content, Cox Media Group
- Chris Regina, Chief Content Officer, TCL North America
- Bruno Seros Ulloa, co-founder, president & COO, LatiNation Media
- Mayur Srinivasan, SVP, digital video platform, FOX
- Rob Weisbord, COO & president of local media, Sinclair
- Monica Williams, SVP, digital products & operations, Content Distribution Group, NBCUniversal
Business/Technology
- Andy Beach, technology strategist/AI advisor, Flikforge
- Sarah Foss, CTO, Audacy
- Matthew Henick, SVP, ventura TV operating system, The Trade Desk
- Louis Hernandez Jr., chairman & CEO, Black Dragon Capital
- Tony Marlow, CMO, LG Ads
- Kevin Mayer, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media
- Takashi Larry Nakano, senior director, business development & content acquisitions, Samsung
- Dan Neely, co-founder & CEO, Vermillio
- William Shelton, retired commander, Air Force Space Command
- Tom Staggs, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media
Creator Economy
- Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios
- Cassandra Bankson, CEO, CBLLC
- Tinashe Chaponda, CEO, Sosani
- Tyler Chou, founder & CEO, Creators Attorney
- Dhar Mann, founder, Dhar Mann Studios
- Brit Starr, chief marketing officer, CreatorIQ
- Thai Randolph, board member & interim CEO, Rock The Bells
- Rene Ritchie, creator liaison, YouTube
Visit nabshow.com to register.