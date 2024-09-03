NAB Launches 'Martes de Acción' to Support Hispanic Voter Participation

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), in collaboration with members of the Hispanic Media GOTV Coalition , has launched Martes de Acción (Tuesdays of Action), an initiative aimed at encouraging Hispanic voter participation and strengthening civic engagement ahead of the November elections.

Starting on Sept. 3 and continuing every Tuesday through Election Day, NAB’s Hispanic Media GOTV Coalition members will intensify their outreach efforts across various media platforms, including radio, television, digital media, social media, podcasts and live events. Each Tuesday will feature targeted messaging to educate and empower Hispanic voters on critical election-related topics, ranging from voter registration deadlines and early voting to Election Day preparedness and combating misinformation and disinformation.

“The impact of the Hispanic community is felt across all sectors of our society, and as the largest ethnic minority group in the U.S., it's essential they have the resources and information needed to be active participants during the election season,” said Liliana Rañón, NAB vice president of external affairs. “NAB and its partners are committed to supporting broadcasters in delivering accurate, timely and accessible information to their communities.”

Representing more than 18% of the total population, over 36.2 million Hispanics are eligible to vote this election cycle. The Martes de Acción initiative focuses on providing Hispanic voters with the resources they need to participate in the electoral process and stay informed on the issues that impact their communities.

Coalition members will provide bilingual resources to ensure voters are prepared and ready to participate. Participating organizations include Bustos Media, CMG (Cox Media Group), Entravision, Gray Media, Latino Media Network, Lazer Media, Telemundo, TelevisaUnivision and TVQuisqueya.

This effort builds on NAB’s ongoing commitment to fostering civic engagement, as reflected by the recent launch of NAB’s Election Preparedness Initiative . Both initiatives underscore NAB’s dedication to equipping broadcasters with tools to support informed and active voter participation. In line with this commitment, NAB also offers an Election Toolkit , which provides broadcasters with comprehensive resources to engage and educate voters, with a focus on trust-building, safety in the field and best practices from leading broadcasters.