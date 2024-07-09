MobileFuse, iSpot.tv Strengthen CTV and Video Measurement Capabilities

NEW YORK—MobileFuse has announced an agreement with cross-platform measurement company iSpot.tv that will make iSpot.tv MobileFuse's preferred measurement solution.

The use of iSpot’s Unified Measurement platform ensures MobileFuse clients can accurately measure the effectiveness of CTV and OLV campaigns at scale, the two companies said.

The partnership will also help MobileFuse account for additional CTV audiences that brands can't access when running a linear-only strategy. With the partnership brands can use the iSpot and MobileFuse platforms to bridge the gap between linear and CTV, with iSpot measuring linear TV impressions for 30,000+ brands using their proprietary ad catalog, airing data and industry-leading Smart TV panel, the companies said.

This data is combined with MobileFuse's CTV solutions, giving advertisers the full picture of linear and CTV overlap, expressed as incremental reach.

With access to iSpot's Unified Measurement dashboard, MobileFuse expands its optimization and reporting capabilities to include publisher, audience, and frequency adjustments, the companies said.

"Over the last year, we focused on expanding our CTV offerings and reporting capabilities. We're committed to providing critical tools that deliver our clients and partners a competitive edge," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "After vetting multiple linear and CTV measurement partners, we found that iSpot.tv perfectly aligns with our expectations. The platform ensures our clients have access to unified insights that drive results."

In May, MobileFuse aired campaigns from a variety of verticals, including Retail, QSR, Travel, and Pharma. An analysis performed by iSpot found that over 67% of MobileFuse's reach for a medium-sized brand was incremental to linear - and that number rose to 85% for a smaller brand. MobileFuse frequently exceeds iSpot's Unified Measurement Benchmarks for the Percent Incremental Reach metric, which shows the percent of MobileFuse's total reach that is delivered above and beyond linear and speaks to the uniqueness of MobileFuse's audience.

"Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising is crucial as audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming," said Dan Lowenberg, VP, media partnerships, iSpot. "We're excited to work with MobileFuse in order to help them showcase their evolving solutions and provide their clients the tools they need to win in this ultra competitive environment."