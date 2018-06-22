Mediaproxy To Showcase Content Monitoring, AI Workflows at BroadcastAsia

SINGAPORE--Mediaproxy, an Australian provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions will showcase its updated software for compliance and exception-based monitoring at BroadcastAsia in Singapore, June 26-28, 2018.

For real-time monitoring, Mediaproxy's Monwall multiviewer software now features interactive penalty boxes which can be fully customized with specific threshold levels for loudness, bandwidth drops, blackouts, and closed captioning.

For network operators managing multiple stations and playouts, Mediaproxy is introducing a new live source comparison feature for real-time identification of mismatched content. One or more live sources can be compared based on video content and alert operators immediately when they are not matching. The new AI engine allows for detection of branding to generate reports for further commercial analysis. This also extends to detecting station and advertisers’ logos, parental guidance and viewer warnings, offering various monitoring and competitive analysis options.

Support for Newtek NDI and SMPTE 2110 media over IP formats further enhances the input matrix into its compliance recording and monitoring solutions. By capturing NDI and SMPTE 2110 sources including metadata Mediaproxy LogServer allows broadcasters to ensure full compliance during all stages of IP deployment.

Mediaproxy LogPlayer

The latest version of Mediaproxy’s LogPlayer is HTML5-based for access to recorded content from anywhere and includes automated workflows for instant publishing to social media platforms.

Mediaproxy will be in booth 6R1-06.